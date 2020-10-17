The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation will hold its annual reverse raffle beginning at 6 p.m. Nov. 12. Normally an in-person fundraising event, this year it will take place as a virtual event live on the Chamber Facebook page.
This year’s grand prize is again $4,000. Cash prizes will be awarded to the final 10 tickets. Pull prizes will be awarded throughout the evening.
“Fundraising events like the reverse raffle are so important,” said Sarah Tackett, DACC executive director and CEO. “These funds support programming expenses so we can continue to serve our members and our community. Proceeds from the event help with the Defiance Area Leadership Program, economic development opportunities, scholarships and more.”
For more information, or to purchase tickets, email marketing@defiancechamber.com or call 419-782-7946. Tickets also may be purchased online at www.defiancechamber.com/reverse-raffle.html or by visiting the DACC office at 400 Clinton St., Defiance.
