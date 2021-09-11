The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual awards banquet Thursday evening at the Knights of Columbus hall in Defiance. Along with recognizing area businesses for years of service to the community (see related story at crescent-news.com), several community leaders were also recognized for their contributions to the area.
The Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award was presented to Defiance Mayor Mike McCann and his wife, Laurie. The Good Citizen Award winners were Terry and Ann Melton, and the Quality of Life Award winner was Jerry Latta. Four persons were named winners of the “4 Under 40” award.
The “4 Under 40” awards program recognizes four community leaders who live or work in the Defiance area, and have demonstrated outstanding leadership through business achievement or community service.
Winners included:
• Sarah Cates, Director of Safety at Keller Trucking. A graduate of Defiance College, Cates is a past member and President of ZONTA Club, past board member of Junior Achievement of Northwest Ohio, and past board member of Defiance Area YMCA.
• Jenna Karr, Assistant Vice President Trust Administrator at Premier Bank. A graduate of The Ohio State University and Capitol University Law School, Karr is Exalted Ruler of Defiance Elks Lodge 147, President of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau board, Chairman of the Northwest District of Elks executive board, Senior Vice President of VFW 3360 Auxiliary, and President of Friends of the Library.
• Shaun Mack, Assistant Vice President Commercial Services Office at State Bank. A graduate of Defiance College, Mack is current President of the Defiance Lions Club, race director for The Lions Club Turkey Trot, Northwest State Community College Foundation, Vice President of the Northeastern Local School Board, and a member of Defiance Rotary.
• Brett Wagner, CEO and President of Wagner Metals Roofing & Remodeling. A graduate of the University of Toledo, Wagner is a NOCAC food drive host, Job & Family Services bookbag and supply donations, sponsor of local youth sporting leagues, coach for daughters’ soccer team, donates portion of each sale to the Folded Flag Foundation, Special Olympics donor, and partner with Habitat for Humanity.
The Quality of Life Award recognizes the contributions an individual, business or organization provides to the Quality of Life in our community.
Latta, a native of McComb, came to Defiance in 1976 where he served as principal at Brickell Elementary School for 29 years, retiring in 2005. Latta was a longtime member, board member and ultimately president of the Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators. He is a member of the Defiance Fish & Game Club, where he served on the board and as president. In 2019 he was named YMCA Volunteer of the Year.
Latta and his wife, Becky, have been married 51 years and raised two daughters. For the past 15 years, Latta has frequented Defiance school sporting events taking photos and posting them on Facebook where they are available to students, parents and the school yearbook staff. In 2017 he was awarded the Pride of the Bulldogs Award.
The Good Citizen Award, won by the Meltons, is endowed by the Laurie and Mike McCann Family, began in 2015 and is presented annually to one of Defiance area’s outstanding citizens.
The Meltons have been active in numerous community, church and civic organizations for more than 40 years. They have served as members and officers in local groups like the Rotary, Defiance Area Foundation, Knights of Columbus, Elks, Ohio Society of CPAs, Defiance Tree Commission, Women’s Giving Circle of Defiance County, Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Downtown Revitalization Committee and a host of leadership positions and committees at St. Mary’s Catholic Church and Holy Cross Catholic School.
The Meltons have previously been awarded: Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Leadership Award, 1996; Defiance High School Band of Class Outstanding Service Award, 1989; YMCA Volunteer of the Year Award, 1980 and 1989; BGSU Beta Alpha Psi/Accounting Club Recognition of Outstanding Alumni, 1994; and Defiance Area Chamber of Quality of Life Award, 2007.
The Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award “is given to an individual in the community who has exhibited exceptional leadership and dedicated their time and talents for the betterment of the Defiance area. The award winners, Mike and Laurie McCann, have dedicated their lives to making Defiance a great place to live.
The McCanns have been married since 1991 and have raised five children, many of them serving this community today. While Mike is serving his second term as Defiance Mayor, Laurie will soon be starting her 47th year of service and leadership at Defiance Mercy Clinic. They are members of St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Mike is currently the supervisor of football official assignments for the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) and Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC). He retired from collegiate football officiating in 2010, his career as an NCAA official lasted more than 20 years. He also officiated high school football games for more than 20 years and also spent many years officiating high school basketball games.
Over the years the McCanns have made contributions to Clothes for Kids, the Defiance Dream Center, Life Wise Academy, Defiance Splash Park, Kids Creation, Kingsbury Park Pickleball Courts, the Defiance County Humane Society, Caitlyn’s Cottage, Chairman of the Alzheimer’s Association and Team Captain, Relay for Life.
