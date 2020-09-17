The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC) held its 2020 annual meeting virtually on Sept. 10. As a result of the current health order put forth by the Ohio Department of Health, the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors along with staff made the decision to hold the meeting virtually.
“This years annual meeting was accomplished in a new virtual format, hosted out of the new Chamber office located at 400 Clinton Street. This unique new format allowed us to invite the entire membership to participate safely while still delivering the chamber’s year-end review.” said Sarah Tackett, executive director and CEO.
On the evening of Sept. 10, the DACC was able to continue the tradition of honoring members businesses along with community individuals at the 2020 Annual Awards Ceremony held at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Recordings of those ceremonies will be available this week via the chamber social media accounts and website along with Defiance Community Television.
The DACC celebrated more than 80 member businesses in our community with the Business Achievement Award.
DACC also congratulated its 4-Under-40 recipients: Jessica Kajfasz (Mercy Health Defiance Hospital), Drew Shindler (Baker-Shindler Contracting Co.), Nick Siewert (Tinora Junior and Senior High Schools), and Alesha Switzer (ProMedica Family Physicians).
Carrie Wetstein (United Way of Defiance County) was named the 2020 Good Citizen Award winner by the Defiance Area Foundation endowed by the Mayor Mike and Laurie McCann Fund.
The 2020 Quality of Life Award recipient was Jamie Gerken (Defiance General Health District). Jamie works every day to improve the quality of life in Defiance county.
The Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award is given annually to an individual who has dedicated their time and talents for the betterment of Defiance. Congratulations go to Bryan Keller (Keller Logistics) for continuing to make Defiance “A Great Place to Live”.
“For more than 80 years the chamber has celebrated the success of businesses in our community. I am thrilled, that in spite of current health guidelines, that we were able to come together in a new way to honor these outstanding and deserving individuals as well as the rich heritage of our business achievement award winners,” said Tackett.
Recordings of the Annual Awards Ceremonies will be available this week via the chamber social media accounts and website along with Defiance Community Television.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.