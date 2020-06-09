The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation Inc. has announced its 2020 scholarship winners. During this highly competitive process, the selection committee looked for examples of strong leaders, academic standings, extracurricular activities, community service, and letters of recommendation. Finalists each participated in an interview with the selection committee.
Earning scholarships were Colin Moats, Defiance High School; and Emily Woodbury, Tinora High School. Moats will be attending University of Findlay in the fall and plans to study business. Woodbury will be studying at Northwest State Community College where she will be majoring in nursing.
“We are pleased to honor these amazing students,” said Sarah Tackett, executive director/CEO of the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce. “These individuals’ actions and call to service, along with their outstanding academic achievements, deserve the highest recognition. The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation recognizes the value young people like our scholarship recipients bring to our community, and our members want to help them reach their goals.”
