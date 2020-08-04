The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce (DACC) will hold its annual awards banquet and meeting virtually on Sept. 10.
As a result of the current health order put forth by the Ohio Department of Health, the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, along with staff, have made the decision to hold the event online.
“We are excited to still celebrate our member businesses’ and organizations’ achievements. We anticipate that 83 companies will be recognized, making this a record-breaking year,” said Sarah Tackett, executive director and CEO.
The DACC is currently developing the format for this event. Once information on how this event will be able to be viewed, staff will be reaching out to everyone involved with further details.
DACC will be celebrating the success of all membership companies with five or more years of operation in five-year increments in the greater Defiance area. They also will be awarding:
• The Quality of Life Award, which recognizes the contributions an individual, business or organization provides to the quality of life in the community.
• The Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award, which is given to an individual in the community who has exhibited exceptional leadership and dedicated their time and talents for the betterment of the Defiance area.
• The 4 Under 40 Awards, which are intended for individuals who have distinguished themselves in their profession and/or career. It is meant to inspire young leaders in the community to excel to their full potential.
• The Good Citizen Award, which is endowed by the Laurie and Mike McCann family, and presented annually to one of the Defiance area’s outstanding citizens. This individual is a promoter of the Defiance area for at least 10 years, is active in volunteer positions in organizations that service Defiance County, has held a leadership position of a nonprofit or volunteer organization and is associated with at least one outstanding accomplishment in Defiance County.
For more information, email marketing@defiancechamber.com or call 419-782-7946.
