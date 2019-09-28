Defiance’s new downtown river crossing is looking more and more like a bridge, and within a week its concrete deck may be poured.
At least that’s the Ohio Department of Transportation plan as September turns into October.
According to ODOT project Bashar Kanouh, the concrete deck for the Clinton Street bridge is scheduled to be poured Friday evening. The work is set to begin in the early evening, with about 14 hours of continuous pouring needed, he said.
However, conditions — no rain, proper temperature and wind speed — have to be just right for the pour to go through. If not, the pour will be delayed, according to Kanouh.
“I will be checking all these criteria,” he said.
Once the pour begins, eight to nine trucks per hour will be shuttling from the supplier — Baker-Shindler Company on the south side of Defiance — to the work site, “so there are a lot of trucks,” according to Kanouh. A pump will then transport the concrete via a hose to a machine that will lay the deck.
The new concrete will need about one week to cure, Kanouh indicated, and wood forms can be removed thereafter, although this may not happen immediately.
Not long after the deck is poured, he explained, an intermediate course of pavement is expected to be put down — perhaps by mid- to late-October.
After the pour, crews also will work on the bridge’s sidewalks, as well as its parapets as the project continues toward completion, according to Kanouh.
The old bridge closed on Feb. 24 and was removed shortly thereafter.
The project’s general contractor is Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina County. The company had hoped to open the new bridge around Thanksgiving, but that plan went awry due to a wet spring and fluctuating river levels.
Some of the lost time has been made up by crews working longer hours, but not quite all.
“We are still focusing on the first week of December,” said Kanouh in reference to the projected opening date.
