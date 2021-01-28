A Defiance boy was honored Wednesday afternoon at his school for his bravery.
Taveon Robinson, 10, was thanked for being a “junior police officer” and rewarded with a certificate and a pizza party for his classmates at Defiance Elementary School.
Robinson’s home on Wabash Avenue was broken into on Jan. 16. According to Defiance Police Sgt. George Moser, president of the Defiance Police Officers’ Association, a masked intruder entered the home and located a firearm. Locked in a bedroom, a family member called 911, while the intruder attempted to kick open that door.
“The intruder turned his focus to a teenager near the room,” reported Moser. “Seeing the (rifle) being pointed at the teenager, Taveon Robinson saw his cousin in trouble and knew he had to get help. Even though he was barefoot, Taveon ran out of the house across the snow-covered yard and down the street.”
The boy was able to get the attention of an officer arriving on the scene and provided vital information as to what was taking place in the home. His actions allowed law enforcement officers “to develop a plan for rescuing his family and resolving the situation in the safest manner possible.”
Police Chief Todd Shafer relayed that the gun picked up by the intruder was a BB gun. The intruder, a male juvenile, was taken into custody from the house without the use of deadly force.
Shafer added that the juvenile, whose name was not released, was charged with delinquency by means of aggravated menacing, burglary, criminal damaging and resisting arrest.
