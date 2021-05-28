A video posted to social media Thursday showing Tristen Torrez of Defiance, being attacked by a schoolmate for draping a pride flag around his neck, has gone viral (watch the video at www.crescent-news.com).
According to Torrez (14), an eighth-grader at Defiance Middle School, he took the flag to school as a way to let his peers know that he identifies as gay, and that it was his way of coming out. In addition to having the flag outside during school, he had it with him during his lunch period.
Torrez shared he expected to hear both negative and positive comments, but he didn’t think he would be attacked.
“We had gone outside to the stadium around 11:45 or so yesterday morning, and some friends and I were just sitting in the bleachers for a while (with the flag), when I started hearing that someone might come up to me and dump some water on me or push me,” said Tristen. “After I heard that, a few minutes passed by, before the incident (which occurred late in the school day).
“He came up behind me, dumped water on me, pulled me down the bleachers, grabbed the flag off my neck, beat me with it and choked and hit me a few times. He also used a slur once or twice,” added Torrez. “When I went to school with the flag, I thought I might hear a slur or two, but I didn’t think I would get beat up for bringing as something as innocent as a flag to school.”
Torrez suffered a bruised collarbone and scraped ankle, and had a headache as well following the incident.
Brianne Torrez, Tristen’s mother, explained she didn’t learn about the incident until Tristen came home and told her he was “roughened up at school.”
“When Tristen came home from school, he told me he had been ‘roughened up at school,’ those were his words, and I asked him, ‘What?’ said Brianne. “That’s when he proceeded to tell me he was pulled down the bleachers, had water thrown on him, was choked, and at that time, he didn’t tell me about the pride flag. I immediately called his school to find out why I hadn’t been contacted about it.
“When I talked to the people at the school, they said the police were involved, I was told there was a video, and then I saw exactly what happened,” added Brianne. “I was pretty upset that not only wasn’t I contacted, but that he had to ride the bus home from school. What if something else had happened on the bus? It’s definitely a very unfortunate situation.”
As of Friday morning, Brianne shared she had yet to speak with a police officer about the incident, but by Friday afternoon, that had changed.
When contacted, Defiance Police Chief, Todd Shafer, explained inquiries about the incident were to go through the office of Defiance County Prosecuting Attorney, Morris Murray.
Murray said a “continuing investigation is underway and a lot of additional information needs to be gathered, so we’re waiting for the matter to be thoroughly examined.”
Bob Morton, Defiance City Schools superintendent, released a statement to parents, guardians, students and the community on social media about the incident which read:
“Some of you are aware of an incident that took place at a middle school event yesterday. This incident has received social media attention. We wish to let everyone know this incident was dealt with swiftly by the middle school administration and local law enforcement. Due to student privacy laws, we are unable to share any other information. Please know, this type of behavior is not and will not be tolerated at Defiance City Schools.”
Tristen admitted he was scared someone else might do something to him following the incident, however, he’s happy he brought the flag to school.
“I was concerned that someone might try to do something or finish up, so I ran off with some friends and went into the girls bathroom,” said Tristen. “(The reason I brought the flag), I was hoping to make it more official, I was out to a bunch of people, but I wanted to make it official and let everyone know I’m gay. I thought if I could do it, other people might have the confidence to do it, too.
“During the day, I heard some people say some slurs to me, but a lot of people told me I was brave and they were proud of me, and some people gave me hugs,” continued Tristen. “For the most part I felt very supported, and I’m glad I did it.”
Both Tristen and Brianne hope that justice will be served for those who had any part in what happened Thursday afternoon.
“I’m hoping something gets done in a proper way, and I just wish that instead of getting beat up, they would have just talked to me about it,” said Tristen. “I’m hoping some form of action gets taken, so that other people can feel comfortable about who they are and not get beat up because of it.”
Said Brianne: “I guess the police are working to figure out who was all involved, and I think everyone behind the cameras needs to be held accountable, too. We’ve known for a few years that Tristen is gay, and we know how hard it was for him to come out, and this is what we’ve been scared would happen. I hope that it doesn’t get worse, I hope this will get better.
“So many people from the community, and even local businesses, have reached out to us in support ... it’s been overwhelming,” added Brianne. “One business has discussed having a pride parade next month, and has asked Tristen to be on a committee to plan it. It’s sad that something like this had to happen, but we are so appreciative of all the support Tristen has received since it happened.”
