Defiance City Schools Board of Education received, and approved, a new five-year forecast from Fiscal Officer Cheryl Swisher during its meeting Wednesday.
She explained the difference between what was predicted in the five-year forecast from November 2022 to May 2023.
The major changes:
• the real estate reappraisal value increased $429,797 while the increase in the income tax collection in the five year-forecast from 2023-27 is $1,848,711.
• tuition and excess costs, and actual expenses increased by $1,822,726.
• the overall net cumulative change for the five-year forecast is now plus $224,199.
The board approved the five-year forecast.
The board also heard from third-grade teacher Julie Houck, who updated her plans for the $35,000 grant she was awarded from the Ohio environmental education fund.
Houck explained how she has planned a partnership with Defiance Public Library to host a STEAM camp in July grades 3-5 while also partnering with Defiance College, the City of Defiance, and the Defiance Soil and Water Conservation Office for learning tents to be set up at Riverfest in June.
In other business the board:
• approved the amended appropriations on estimated certificate revenues.
• approved the Power 4 Schools agreement with First Energy.
• approved Football Parents as a booster group.
• was informed by Superintendent Bob Morton that there was no school on May 1 and that graduation will be held at 2 p.m. on June 4.
• was updated by Morton on ORTON Gillingham training which is being made available to all kindergarten to third-grade teachers.
• approved the rehiring of a retired teacher.
• entered into executive session for the purchase of property for public purposes with no action taken.
