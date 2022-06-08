Hydroplane races planned at the confluence of Auglaize and Maumee rivers in Defiance this weekend may be just one stop among many across the country for some participants.
The Three Rivers Outboard Racing Association (TRORA) races are scheduled from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with the designated areas running generally between the Purple Heart Bridge to just west of Preston Island on the Maumee River, and to the Second Street bridge on the Auglaize River.
According to TRORA's website, American Power Boat Association (APBA) events began in late March and will run through late October, including the Defiance venue. Races got started in Florida on March 26-27 and are scheduled to conclude in Tabor City, N.C., on Oct. 29-30.
In between — counting the Defiance races — other events are planned across at least 14 other states, including Georgia, New Jersey, Maryland, Maine, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Illinois, Vermont, New York and Kentucky.
The Defiance event is one of two APBA races scheduled this weekend. The other is in Tweed, Ont., Canada.
According to Kirstie Mack, executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau which has had a big hand in organizing this weekend's event, a race was held last weekend in the Fort Wayne area (Huntington). She's hopeful participants may hang around to join the Defiance races.
"There's a good chance a lot of those racers could be staying in this area and jumping onto this race in this circuit," she said.
Prize money will be awarded in different categories for this weekend's event, with $1,000 going to the "overall" winner in the largest category, according to Mack.
Participants will enter their craft from Pontiac Park's boat launch, which will close to the public at 9 a.m. Friday and remain that way until racing vessels clear out Sunday evening. A picket line of boats will be stationed along the boundaries of the general race course to keep traffic away from the racers, Mack explained. (Boats may be let through during breaks in the racing while Independence Dam State Park marina will remain open this weekend.)
Thirty to 40 heats of five to eight boats each will be running, she said, with one group in the water and another getting ready to go, "so it will be very active."
Each race will consist of three laps, with the rivers confluence used as a turning area.
While the public may watch the races from Pontiac Park, the area east of the gazebo — in and around the boat launch — will be closed to provide room for the racers and their equipment. The fortgrounds and Kingsbury Park also will provide other venues for the public to watch the races.
The Defiance County Sheriff's Office and the Defiance Fire Department also will be providing assistance — and standing by — for the event.
The fire department will station an EMS squad on site, according to Assistant Fire Chief Tim Bowling, and will have a boat on standby. Sheriff Doug Engel said his office will deploy a boat in the water.
In addition to the DDVB — which provided $5,000 to TRORA to bring the event to Defiance — 14 other sponsors are involved in the event. The major ones are Werlor Waste Control, Black Swamp Equipment, State Bank and Defiance Rotary, according to Mack.
