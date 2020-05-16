• Defiance County

Board to meet:

The Defiance City Board of Education will hold its regular meeting Wednesday at 5 p.m. to discuss and conduct any pertinent business that comes before the board and, if needed, enter into executive session to discuss issues eligible for executive session. A live streaming of the board meeting will be available at http://www.defiancecityschools.org/boardofeducation.aspx.

