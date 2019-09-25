Board meets:
Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities met Tuesday afternoon, handling a brief agenda. The board approved August expenditures and heard an update on the agency technology plan.
Board members updated the 2020 employee insurance benefits and accepted the resignation of Terry Wagenhauser, classroom aide/bus aide, effective Sept. 16. An executive session was then held to discuss employment of a public employee. No action was taken.
