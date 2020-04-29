• Defiance County
Board of DD:
Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities held a brief meeting via teleconference on Tuesday.
The board approved the cost of $1,500 for typical preschool students for the 2020-21 school year, as well as the $5,000 cost for LEA contracts for the 2020-21 school year.
Contracts were okayed with PT Services Rehabilitation Inc. for speech language pathology services from June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2020; NOWAC for business management services effective April 23, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020; and the March 4 Design in the amount of $650.
Approved were the 2020-21 school and 12-month agency calendars. Also discussed was training hours for board members.
