The Defiance County Board of Development Disabilities (DD) met Tuesday for its organizational meeting.
New board member Beth Headley was sworn in to office. Officers elected include: Jamie Cameron, president; Ruby Schindler, vice president; and Stephanie Meyer, recording secretary.
Appointed to the ethics council were Headley, Roberta Phlipot and Otto Nicely. Tara Shumaker was named the hearing officer for free/reduced lunch applications.
Superintendent Timothy Bower was designated as the purchasing agent and authorized to spend up to $10,000 on expenditures, with the exception of the state-mandated quarterly match payments. Bower also was authorized to make adjustments to revenue estimates and appropriations.
In personnel matters, hired was Alexa Polsdorfer, as service coordinator, while the retirement of bus driver Dale Mottashed and resignation of service coordinator Mary Roof were approved.
A resolution was approved pertaining to the provision of educational services for the 2020-21 school year, as well as a resolution for the board to allocated $1.4 million for the nonfederal share of the Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services for 2020.
In other business, the board:
• set meetings for 5 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, except for July and December.
• okayed a contract with Brittco Software and Triangular Processing.
• approved the superintendent’s professional development plan for 2020 and the table of organization.
• updated various job descriptions.
• approved membership dues to the Ohio Association of County Board of DD at a cost of $7,210.
• discussed board member training hours.
• okayed hiring Mason Doctor to repair interior masonry walls due to water damage at a cost of $13,970.
