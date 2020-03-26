A teleconference was held on Tuesday by the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities.
In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Christina Sarka, adapted physical education instructor/Special Olympics instructor, effective Aug. 12.
The anniversaries were observed for Lisa Mueller, classroom aide (six years); and Brittany Harris, bus assistant/classroom aide (two years).
In other business, the board:
• approved Chapter 1 DD policies.
• approved a resolution and policy for COVID-19.
• met in executive session to discuss contract negotiations; no action was taken.
• approved expenditures for February.
• okayed policies concerning a federal mandate on paid sick leave and emergency Family Medical Leave Act expansion.
