A teleconference was held on Tuesday by the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

In personnel matters, the board accepted the resignation of Christina Sarka, adapted physical education instructor/Special Olympics instructor, effective Aug. 12.

The anniversaries were observed for Lisa Mueller, classroom aide (six years); and Brittany Harris, bus assistant/classroom aide (two years).

In other business, the board:

• approved Chapter 1 DD policies.

• approved a resolution and policy for COVID-19.

• met in executive session to discuss contract negotiations; no action was taken.

• approved expenditures for February.

• okayed policies concerning a federal mandate on paid sick leave and emergency Family Medical Leave Act expansion.

