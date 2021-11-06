November is National Family Caregivers Month (NFCM). This initiative sponsored by the Caregivers Action Network, and is a great opportunity to honor family caregivers as the backbone of our home and community-based support system for Ohioans who are aging or living with a disability.
According to the National Center on Caregiving, more than 43.5 million Americans, provide care for a loved one who has a disability, is chronically ill, or is aging. These caregivers spend an average of 21 hours per week providing care.
Every day, family caregivers manage health emergencies, juggle priorities and suffer isolation — and all that was before COVID-19. The pandemic has brought even more challenges as family caregivers handle caregiving in crisis.
Loss of economic security, staying home to avoid health risks, navigating tele-health appointments and reduced access to respite services all increase stress on caregivers and can lead to negative health outcomes or moving a loved one out of their home.
“Family Caregivers, in Defiance County, Ohio, and all over the nation, continue to give selflessly to be the primary source of support for older adults and individuals with disabilities.”, stated Timothy Bower, Superintendent of the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD).
If you or someone you know is a family caregiver, please visit www.dodd.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/dodd/your-family. Throughout the month of November, the DCBDD will honor these dedicated families by highlighting all the resources available to them.
