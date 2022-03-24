During the month of April, the Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities (DCBDD) will celebrate National County Government Month (NCGM) to showcase how the county achieves healthy, safe and vibrant communities.
The theme for this year’s celebration of NCGM is “Counties THRIVE,” demonstrating how counties help to improve people’s lives every day. The theme especially highlights local government workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.
This year Good Samaritan School students will also participate in the National Association of Counties’ (NACo) “I Love My County Because” art contest.
This is an opportunity for our students ages 18 and under to create artwork during NCGM for NACo’s 2023 “Counties Matter” calendar.
“Defiance County is proud of the programs and services we provide to our residents,” said Interim Superintendent Deb Guilford.
“Our efforts combined with efforts of counties across Ohio are helping communities respond to public health needs. I encourage all county residents to participate in National County Government Month outreach events to learn how the county can assist you and your loved ones.”
