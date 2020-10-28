Defiance County Board of Developmental Disabilities took action on insurance plans and numerous agreements during its Tuesday meeting.
Board members approved the health, dental and vision plan rates for the 2021 calendar year.
Agreements approved included: PC Workshop for non-waiver services; Partners in Employment Inc. for non-waiver services; Quadco Rehabilitation Center for non-waiver services; Champaign Residential Service Inc. for non-waiver services; We Are Limitless for non-waiver services; Gentle Hearts for non-waiver services; Easy Living LLC for non-waiver services; 2Daughters LLC for non-waiver services; Filling Memorial Home of Mercy for non-waiver services; Kaitlyn's Cottage for recreational services; Jodi Martinez for early intervention physical therapy service; NOCAC for services during 2021; and Northeastern Local Schools for home-based instructor services, Nov. 1, 2020-July 31, 2021.
Staff members recognized for their October anniversaries were: Taylor Vogelsong, service and support administration, 2 years; Bret Mack, business manager, 4 years; Tanya Bradley, instructor assistant, bus assistant, 1 year; Deb Holtsberry, instructor assistant, 11 years; and Dawn Ankney, instructor assistant, 9 years.
The board also accepted the resignation of Norman McZee, bus assistant, effective Oct. 9.
In other business, the board:
• approved September expenditures and the 2021 budget.
• okayed a delegate, Jami Cameron, and alternate, Timothy Bower, for the Ohio Association of County Board Delegate Assembly meeting on Dec. 2.
• approved the Good Samaritan school restraint and seclusion policy for preschool and school-age children.
