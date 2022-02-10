Timelines for placing a renewal levy on the November ballot were discussed at the Wednesday meeting of the Defiance City Schools Board of Education meeting.
District treasurer/chief financial officer Cheryl Swisher explained that June or July would be the latest the board could take action to place the levy on the November ballot. She would like to start the process in May. The renewal would be for calendar years 2023-27, bringing in $1.58 million no matter what the current millage is.
The renewal levy is called an “emergency levy” because that is the term used by the state when a levy seeks a specific amount of money over a specific period. It was first approved in 1996 and has been renewed three times with no increases. The $1.58 million is about 8% of the district’s operating budget.
The board agreed to participate in the Ohio Schools Council Cooperative for the advertising and receiving bids for the purchase of three 84-passenger school bus chassis and bodies. Superintendent Bob Morton explained to the board that three buses in the current fleet would be traded-in when the purchases are made.
The board also approved a resolution accepting the amounts and rates as determined by the Budget Commission and authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor.
Morton noted in his report two upcoming dates of no school: a teacher in-service day, Feb. 18, with no school for students and closure of the district on President’s Day, Feb. 21.
He also spoke about the Hopkins Bridge closure. He has learned it may be as soon as the first week of April or May and it will be closed for approximately six months, which will impact the end of one school and the beginning of the next. The Second Street bridge will be used during that time, and adjustments will be made to bus routes.
Donations accepted were 31 books with an estimated value of $300 from Sarah Grime, and $500 from Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, Inc. for Defiance’s share of the “Pass It on Challenge” with Napoleon.
In personnel items, the board approved a medical leave request for Sally Singer, from a family medical leave to a personal medical leave.
The board approved substitute teachers Christopher Brown, Daniel Garrison and Michael Vasko as approved by the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.
Jordan Davis was approved as a substitute teacher as needed for the remainder of the current school year. Angela Marlin was approved as a substitute aid as needed for the remainder of the school year.
Jason Hutcheson transferred from volunteer baseball coach to freshman baseball coach.
Two resignations for purposes of retirement were accepted: Kathy Parker, elementary school special education classroom aide for 23 years, effective May 25; and Linda Schatz, 36 years as a high school library aide, effective May 31.
Chris Rowlison resigned as a freshman baseball coach effective Feb. 1.
In other business, the board:
• approved fund transfers of $1.05 million to cover final debt payment for general fund loan, and $250,000 to cover set-asides for capital improvements.
• Entered executive session to discuss employment with no action taken.
