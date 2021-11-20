The Defiance Development and Vistors’ Bureau (DDVB) has some big plans for the Christmas season, and everything kicks off Friday after Thanksgiving.
Kirstie Mack, executive director at the DDVB, said recently about the events the city has planned, “We are very excited to have some new additions to our holiday displays this year, and it’s great to see some new ideas come to life.”
Asked about some upcoming Friday events in more detail, Mack said, “We have a family friendly evening of free events on the 26th at our ‘Flip the Switch’ event.” That evening, one lucky person will be given the honor of flipping the switch that turns on the downtown holiday lights.
“We have food trucks, face painting, 98.1 will be there, the VFW will offer hot cocoa and their building will be open as a warming station for anyone who gets cold,” added Mack. The event will start at 4:30 p.m and will occupy Court Street to Wayne Avenue between First and Second streets. Everyone who comes to the event gets a chance to put their name into a lottery that will be chosen to determine who will turn on the lights. That same person will be the winner of a trip to Florida — but you have to be present to win.
Mack said, “In my memory, Defiance has never done an event like this — a flipping of the switch to turn on all of the lights at once.”
The event is sponsored by iHeart Radio, the company that owns 98.1 the Mix, and the DDVB and could turn out to be an annual event. Said Taylor Booth, senior VP for sales at iHeart Radio, “This is an event we’ve been trying to coordinate for years in downtown Defiance. We are glad the stars aligned in 2021 to get it off the ground. Everyone likes holiday cheer, it’s time we celebrate together as a community.”
Also on the DDVB’s agenda is the following Friday — a day filled with more holiday events and a special arrival.
Starting at noon and running through to 6 p.m., the Defiance Public Library will offer a host of children’s activities: create your own Christmas ornament, greeting card and jingle bracelet on are tap for the day.
All day long, in store windows throughout the downtown, children of all ages can participate in a scavenger hunt for the “Elf on the Shelf”. Mack said, “There are 40 elves hidden in storefront windows — it will be fun just to get out and see how many you can find.”
Then a major event happens at 5:15 p.m. Watch the Purple Heart bridge for a grand entrance as Santa makes his debut and goes to the Defiance Public Library.
At the library, Santa will visit with everyone and at 5:30 p.m., will listen to some of his favorite Christmas stories read during storytime, followed by milk and cookies provided by Arps Dairy, Chief supermarket and the Friends of the Library.
Free trolley rides, provided by the Rivers Edge Bar & Grille, will be available for anyone who wishes to take in the downtown sights. You can board the trolley in the large parking lot behind the bar & grille (formerly Spanky’s) starting at 5:30 p.m. Rides will meander down Clinton Street, past Triangle Park, across the Maumee River to Pontiac Park and return to the parking lot. Rides will continue through the evening until 8 p.m.
Santa will finish up his milk and cookies and take a trip over to his house on Clinton and First streets for anyone who wants to visit. He will entertain guests at his home from 6-8 p.m., so bring your list and tell Santa what you want for Christmas. While you wait to see Santa, enjoy some holiday music as St. John Lutheran Church and the Defiance College choirs sing Christmas carols.
“There is so much to see and do this holiday season,” said Mack, “We are so excited about all of the events and thankful for everyone who has helped to make this happen.”
Mack continued, “We have a lot of volunteers, the City, a great holiday decorating committee, the library, local businesses and so many people participating to make sure all of this happens.”
One of the biggest surprises will be coming during these events. Mack said that one of her dreams was to string lights up across Clinton Street during the holidays. “This year, we will start at Second Street and hand strings of Edison bulbs part way down Clinton. It’s going to look like a Hallmark Christmas.”
“And don’t forget about the downtown shopping incentive we have going until Dec. 11. There really is so much going on, we are so busy.”
Now all we need is some snow. Defiance is truly beginning to look a lot like Christmas.
