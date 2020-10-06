KATAR Holdings Inc., owners of seven Buffalo Wild Wings in northeast Ohio, announced the signing and definitive agreement to sell those locations to Grube Inc. headquartered in Defiance.
With the completion of the transaction, Grube Inc.’s portfolio now expands to 29 Buffalo Wild Wings locations in five states, along with a Rusty Taco location in Maumee. In addition to the seven Ohio stores acquired from KATAR, which include Ontario, Ashland, Wooster, North Canton, Avon Lake, Willoughby and Mentor, Grube Inc. operates eight others in Ohio — Springfield, Wilmington, Lima, St. Mary’s, Greenville and three in the Columbus market. Grube Inc. also has Buffalo Wild Wings locations in West Virginia, Virginia, South Carolina and Maryland.
Steve Grube, president/owner of Grube Inc. who has been a Buffalo Wild Wings franchisee for 20 years, said, “We are excited to grow our company with the acquisition of these seven additional Ohio locations. Each of them has performed well and we look forward to continuing and adding to their success in the communities they represent.”
Going forward, Grube Inc. looks to retain the current team members and build on the success of the seven newly acquired stores with a deeper commitment to customer satisfaction and a strong emphasis on community involvement in the cities they represent.
