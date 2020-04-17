• Defiance County
Banquet postponed:
Due to the current pandemic and closing of schools, the 2020 Defiance Senior Athlete/Hall of Fame Banquet scheduled for April 25 is cancelled. This year's Hall of Fame induction will be moved to next spring, May 1, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. at Defiance High School. The 2020 senior awards will be announced at a later date.
