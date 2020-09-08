The Defiance High School Band of Class will host its annual Band Spectacular at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Fred J. Brown Stadium at Defiance High School.
Bands performing at the Defiance show include the high school bands of Tinora Marching Rams, Ayersville Pilot Marching Band, Fairview Band of Pride and the Defiance High School Band of Class.
The bands will conclude the show with playing “God Bless the USA” all together in their respective areas of the field to follow social distancing guidelines.
Because of needing to follow health guidelines, the event is limited to a small audience of just immediate family that will be provided free tickets ahead of time. Instead of charging a fee for entrance to the show, there will be a free-will donation collected. People attending will have to wear face masks and observe social distancing in the seats.
There will be a live stream through YouTube for all the family and friends that are not able to attend the performance. People can connect to the live stream by logging onto the Defiance High School Band YouTube page or go to YouTube and then type in “2020 Defiance High School Band Spectacular.”
“We are extremely excited that the show will be able to happen this year with everything that is happening in the world right now,” said Defiance band director Cathy Booth. “Our students have been so happy to be back at band and making music together. We are looking forward to sharing that with our other local bands, along with our families.”
“The Fairview Apache Band is excited for the opportunity to perform at the 49th annual Defiance Vince Polce Marching Band Spectacular,” said Fairview director Kari Rosania. “In the past five years, the Apache Band has performed at the Magic Kingdom, the USS Intrepid and the World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.”
