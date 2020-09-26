Over the course of 61 years of ministry, Defiance Area Youth for Christ has shared the gospel message of Jesus Christ to thousands of youth in the Defiance six-county area.
The ministry was located for several years on the second floor of the building that is now occupied by the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (formerly Daoust Drugs) at the corner of Clinton and Third streets. The organization moved to 210 Clinton St. in 2006, before moving again to The Compass at 320 Jackson Ave. in 2016.
Following the sale of The Compass by former owner Kim Tracy, Defiance Area Youth for Christ (YFC) executive director Brad Sisson, and the YFC board of directors, knew the ministry needed a new home. After searching several properties in Defiance, and exploring the possibility of moving to Paulding, YFC has found a new home at 1245 E. Second St. in Defiance, located next to Okuley’s Home Medical Equipment.
“We knew we wanted to be located on a major street in Defiance, but we couldn’t find quite what we were looking for on Clinton Street,” said Sisson. “We became aware of this building, Travis and Kieu were interested in renting it, so we signed a lease. At the time we signed the lease, we talked with them about selling it, and they said they might be interested in doing that.
“A year ago January is when we signed the lease, and as we went into it, Travis talked to me one day and told me they would be interested in selling the building, and asked me if we would be interested in owning it,” continued Sisson. “As we worked through remodeling we agreed on a price, they were very gracious to us, and our board made the decision to buy the property. As of August, Defiance Area Youth for Christ owns this building.”
Sisson, who has been executive director of YFC for the past five years, admitted he’s excited that the ministry has a permanent home.
“Moving is so disruptive, and when you move the way we do, in which we do the moving because we have to be good stewards of what God gives us, it is disruptive to the the mission,” Sisson said. “We are thankful for the many volunteers and supporters of Youth for Christ for all their help with the move and the remodeling. After moving from Clinton Street to The Compass, and now here, I’m very thankful this is where we landed.
“We really thought about moving out of Defiance and into a space we owned in Paulding (The Samaritan Center, which has since been sold),” added Sisson. “That space was ready to go, we wouldn’t have had to do one thing to it, but we are committed to the Defiance community. It still is central to us for our six counties, and when it was all said and done, we wanted to stay here because we’re committed to ministry here.
The remodel of the space (which comprises 2,200 square feet) is taking place in two phases, with the first phase establishing an entrance vestibule, Sisson’s office, the main office space, a conference room, a kitchenette, an ADA-compliant restroom and a mechanical room. Clancy Foor, owner of Clancy’s Cabinets and a long-time supporter of YFC, donated materials and labor to build the kitchenette and install new windowsills.
“We can’t thank Clancy enough for his time and talents, and we also couldn’t have done this without the help of Everence Financial, thanks to the funds raised for Youth for Christ through the annual #GivingTuesday event,” said Sisson. “Those donations were significant.”
Currently, YFC is renting space in the back of the facility to Okuley Home Medical Equipment for storage. That equipment is expected to be moved next door within the next few months. Once that space is cleared, the space will be remodeled with the conference room moving from the front of the building to the back, space back there will be utilized for youth to meet in small groups, and the current restroom there will be expanded and remodeled.
The conference room in the front of the building will then be utilized for office equipment, and possibly more office space.
“We’re excited about the second phase of the remodel, the front part is the business part, and we needed that for the ongoing operations of Youth for Christ, but the second phase will be a space where we can bring kids in and do direct ministry,” said Sisson. “In the time we’re in with COVID-19, ministry is much different, it’s no longer big events, but smaller groups. Having that room will allow us to do small-group ministry in a great space.”
Added Sisson: “Our ministry is about relationships, it’s about kids, and our biggest investment is always in people. Buildings are necessary, and we’re grateful for what God has provided for us. I’m also grateful for a visionary board that wants to see kids reached for Christ, and for kids to have the hope of Christ. They asked hard questions before they purchased this space, but once they learned what we could do here, it was a very easy decision to make.”
To learn more about Defiance Area Youth for Christ Campus Life ministries in Defiance, Ayersville, Hicksville, Archbold, Paulding, Stryker, Wayne Trace and Montpelier, or its Juvenile Justice Ministry, go to defyfc.org, or call 419-782-0656.
