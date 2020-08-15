The Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability (ECFA) has announced the accreditation of Defiance Area Youth For Christ (YFC).
ECFA accreditation is based on the ECFA Seven Standards of Responsible Stewardship, including financial accountability, transparency, sound board governance and ethical fundraising.
Defiance Area YFC joins a growing number of Christ-centered churches and ministries across America, supported by over 27 million donors that have earned the right to display the ECFA seal. When an organization is accredited by ECFA, it demonstrates its willingness to follow the model of biblical accountability.
“We are pleased to accredit a ministry committed to reach young people everywhere,” said Michael Martin, president of ECFA.
Founded in 1959, Defiance Area Youth For Christ (defyfc.org) works together with the local church and other like-minded partners to raise up lifelong followers of Jesus, who lead by their Godliness in lifestyle, devotion to the word of God and prayer, passion for sharing the love of Christ and commitment to social involvement.
To learn more about Defiance Area Youth For Christ and their stewardship opportunities, visit ServantMatch, ECFA’s program that matches donors with the stewardship options of ECFA members based on ministry sectors and categories. It is ECFA’s newest online feature that helps to quickly and easily find giving opportunities.
ECFA, founded in 1979, provides accreditation to leading Christian nonprofit organizations that faithfully demonstrate compliance with the ECFA standards pertaining to financial accountability, fundraising and board governance.
For more information about ECFA, including information about accreditation and a listing of ECFA-accredited members, visit www.ECFA.org or call 800-323-9473.
