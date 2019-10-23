• Defiance County
Celebration:
Defiance Area Youth for Christ is hosting a celebration to commemorate 60 years in ministry in the Defiance six-county area on Nov. 2 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Bethel Christian Church, 14988 County Road 209, Defiance (Arthur). Everyone is invited to hear, remember, and share stories from the past 60 years and how Defiance Area YFC continues to share God's story with area youth. A freewill offering will be taken.
For more information, contact Kari Gathany at 937-215-1137 or send an email to kgathany@defyfc.org.
