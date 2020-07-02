Defiance Area YMCA
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Area Foundation helped to fund pandemic child care at the Defiance Area YMCA during this recent COVID-19 crisis. A grant was awarded for $2,400 to assist families with their child-care needs. Discussing the grant are Rich Seward (left), Defiance Area YMCA executive director, and Dan Michel, Defiance Area Foundation trustee and grants committee member.

