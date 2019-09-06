• Defiance County
Open house:
The Defiance Area YMCA, 1599 Palmer Drive, will host an open house Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. There will be hourly giveaways, a scavenger hunt, jumbo games, family games and snacks. The event is free and open to the public. For more information, call the Defiance Area YMCA at 419-784-4747.
