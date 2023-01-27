Scholarship funds

The Defiance Area Foundation manages 17 different scholarships for many Defiance County students to have the opportunity to attend college. Shown here are, from left: Sue Strausbaugh, who started the Erica J. Strausbaugh scholarship in memory of her daughter; Carol Leach, president of the Women's Giving Circle that has a scholarship for women; Chris Yoder, executive director of the DAF; and Ann and Terry Melton who started the Melton Family First Generation scholarship.

 Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) has several scholarships available for those seeking to further their education after high school.


