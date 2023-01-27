The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) has several scholarships available for those seeking to further their education after high school.
Chris Yoder, executive director of the DAF, said that about 17 different scholarships are offered from her offices.
“We love to be able to collaborate with other community members offering scholarships from the entire county from a variety of fields,” she said. “You hear the stories and all of the different opportunities that students have in culinary arts, developing women leaders in our community or first-generation college students who didn’t have the opportunity until these scholarships were available. ... We love to partner with other organizations and individuals. On our website we link to all of the county schools and they link back to our page. Collaborating with other schools, families and organizations is really helpful for the entire county.”
Anyone can start a scholarship through the DAF, but there are some things to know about the investment.
“The scholarship goal for the minimum balance is $25,000,” stated Yoder. “Four percent of that is spent annually, so for a fund of $25,000, 4% is $1,000. As that grows the dollar value of the scholarship is increased. If someone wants to build that balance over several years we can start small and build that. The individuals or organizations may have charity benefits to help grow the fund to get it to $25,000.”
One of the scholarships available was started by Terry and Ann Melton, a local couple from Defiance. Growing up a block apart from one another, the couple attended BGSU and learned of the importance of furthering their education even though their parents had not done so.
“We were first-generation graduates,” said Terry Melton. “We were the first in our families, even counting extended family — aunts and uncles, cousins, parents and grandparents. We were the first to go to college. Without our degrees we couldn’t have had the careers we had. Ann was an elementary school teacher and I was a certified public accountant, and still am.
“Over the years we have looked back and thought how lucky we were to have college degrees because without them we couldn’t have pursued the careers we have and liked,” Terry continued. “Our parents, as I said, didn’t go to college. Ann’s mom went to high school. My dad graduated from high school. Ann’s dad went to the 10th grade.”
“Yes,” Ann agreed. “Due to his father’s death he had to stop school and work for his brothers and sisters and mother.”
“And my mom only went through the eighth grade,” added Terry. “Despite the fact that they hadn’t gone to much schooling they appreciated the value of education and encouraged us. We thought how lucky we were and this could be a scholarship that would help out some student who is from a family that hadn’t had anybody go to college. Maybe the career that they wanted to have required a degree. We thought this could help in some small way for them to do just that. We don’t think you have to have a college degree to have a good profession or a career, but some do require it.”
The Melton scholarship for first generation college students is a one-time gift. Currently the scholarship is at $1,400 to get started the freshman year, but they hope to grow that to as much as $2,000.
“I knew from being involved with the Defiance Area Foundation that it was a very solid organization that would be here forever,” said Terry. “It was a great place to park the scholarship. This scholarship will go on forever. That’s a pretty amazing thing. The applications are coming from families where they have had some hardships and struggles. It makes you feel good that you can help in some way.” Another scholarship that is available is for culinary students, and is in memory of a local young woman (Erica Strausbaugh) who died in a car accident in 2001.
“Mine is emotional,” Sue Straugbaugh started. “We lost a daughter a couple weeks after she graduated from culinary school. Actually we received her diploma after she had passed. She went to Johnson and Wales (University) in Charleston, S.C. ... Erica was home to celebrate her birthday and graduation, and she was in a car accident — someone ran a stop sign. She lived for three days in a coma and we lost her. So we wanted to keep her passion alive. We wanted to give back to the community, too. ... She was always in the kitchen.
“Erica was outgoing, everybody knew her,” Strausbaugh continued. “...We started (the scholarship) to keep her memory alive and for other people to have the opportunity. Traditional college is not for everybody.
“It’s not a traditional scholarship,” she explained about the scholarship named in her daughter’s honor. “... It’s not just for seniors — it’s for people up to the age of 25 because she didn’t graduate from a traditional college and didn’t enter culinary school until she was 20 years old. It’s a $1,000 scholarship for tuition and anything they need. ... There is also a $500 renewable for the next year.”
Strausbaugh said that not many have sought the scholarship, but it is always an exciting thing for her when someone does.
“It’s exciting for me when people apply for the scholarship,” Sue added. “That maybe is the drawback, when you don’t have an applicant. Going through COVID when there were no applicants was really hard. ... The main thing is we just want people to apply.”
Carol Leach, president of the Women’s Giving Circle, said that the women of the group started a scholarship during its 10th anniversary. The circle was started to impact the lives of women and children through education, projects and partnering with other organizations.
“The Women’s Giving Circle is in its 12th year,” said Leach. “At our 10th year we were looking for something to celebrate. Looking at our mission and our purpose, we came up with the idea that we needed to move forward with a scholarship for women. ... This is our third spring to offer the scholarship that is for non-traditional students — women going back to school, maybe after a baby, later in life. It is for students at Defiance County schools and is designated for Defiance College and Northwest State Community College. It’s $1,000, and they are welcome to re-apply every year.
“From the very beginning the Women’s Giving Circle had been a part of the foundation,” added Leach. “(DAF) invests for us so we are tied together. This was just a normal thing for them to handle the scholarship for us. We just need more people to know what is available. I am hoping that more people get to know that there is this opportunity out there for them. I have met many young women who go back to school for whatever reason. I know they are out there, and I want them to apply.”
In 2022 the DAF awarded 57 scholarships to Defiance County students fulfilling about $64,530. Most of the scholarships have a deadline of March 31 annually.
Anyone who wishes to apply for one of these or any scholarship at the Defiance Area Foundation should contact the DAF at www.defianceareafoundation.org/scholarships for more information.
