The Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) held its annual meeting Wednesday evening via Zoom meeting. Opening remarks were given by DAF president Anne Murray.
“We would like to welcome and thank you for participating in our annual meeting this year,” said Murray. “This year has presented some challenges and we appreciate the trustees, members and friends who are viewing virtually and those in attendance. As we continue to navigate these uncertain times, our mission has remained constant, to enhance, enrich, encourage and support the Defiance County Community. We are blessed with another successful year.”
Highlights include $628,995 in gifts from 292 donors; $487,223 in grants to 76 organizations; more than $5.6 million granted since the foundation’s inception 1979; and assets of nearly $11 million as of June 30.
Murray noted that one of our most important functions of DAF is to provide grant funding for building projects, programs and community initiatives. Two of our largest grants this past year were $25,000 to Girl Scouts of Northwest Ohio to build a yurt campsite as part of its Empower Her Campaign; and the Defiance Area YMCA, a final gift of $25,000 — to total $100,000 — over the past four years for the weight room, fitness center and facility improvements.
A third significant grant of $15,000 was to the United Way of Defiance County Emergency Fund for COVID-19. These funds, along with many other donations from businesses and community supporters, have been distributed to those on the front lines ensuring the resources are allocated to those who need it most.
DAF director Chris Yoder noted that the foundation continues to focus on the Clothes for Kids Initiative, to provide elementary-age school children that are from homes that are financially challenged, with a new back to school outfit. All schools in Defiance County are included, along with Good Samaritan, Holy Cross, St. John’s Lutheran and the Independence Education Center. The goal is to deliver the clothing to the schools/children by the end of October.
“This program began locally in 2008 by one of our lifelong community supporters – Sharon Farrell,” said Yoder. “It was expanded through The Defiance Area Foundation in 2016 to support and benefit more children and families in Defiance County. Since its inception, we have helped over 800 children and we are on track to help over 200 this year. Thank you to all of our past sponsors and to Katie Groff and Mandi Kissner, who lead this initiative.”
Another DAF project is Project 2030. Savanna Weber, founding member, shared an update on this new long-term initiative in Defiance County.
“Imagine you and your family investing in the future of Defiance through a major project in 10 years that you get to vote for,” said Weber. “Maybe an indoor playground, an amphitheater, or a tridge? The goal of Project 2030 is to raise enough money in 10 years to build something we can only dream about today. We will ask our community to submit proposals and project ideas and eligible donors can vote on their favorite.”
To be eligible to vote, people can donate shares. The long-term goal is to find 100 Project 2030 Partners to make a $3,000 commitment over the next 10 years.
“At $25 a month, these partners can help us get to $200,000 in the fund by the year 2030,” said Weber. “This is a really great start to something exciting in Defiance in the year 2030.”
Anyone can donate to the project to gain voting shares with a monthly, quarterly or annual contribution. The more shares that someone buys, the more their vote counts. Partners that contribute the full amount (of $300 annually) will be eligible to be a DAF member. To sign up, fill out a paper form or a digital form on the website at defianceareafoundation.org.
In addition, retiring board member Amy Galbraith was presented a plaque for her six years of service.
John Boesling, Dan Michel and Jon Gathman have all agreed to serve a second three-year term (2020-23) as trustees. Laurie McCann was named for a three-year term from 2020-23.
In other business, the foundation:
• noted that the annual report “flipbook” is available at the foundation office, located at 613 W. Third St.
• continues to explore opportunities for repurposing the 1918 building, the former Defiance Junior High School on Arabella Street.
• heard the secretary’s report by Terry Melton, as well as the treasurer’s report by Bill Koester.
• recognized Tisha Tingle for her work with the YELP program (Youth Engaged Leadership and Philanthropy).
