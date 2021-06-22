YMCA grant from DAF
Photo courtesy of the DAF

The Defiance Area YMCA recently received a grant of $15,379 from the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) to refinish the gymnasium floors. Pictured discussing the grant are Ted Penner (left), vice president and grants chairman of the DAF, and Rich Seward, executive director of the Defiance Area YMCA.

