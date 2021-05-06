Defiance Area Foundation donates to Fast pitch Softball program

The Defiance Fast-pitch Softball program was the recent recipient of a grant of $3,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094. This grant will be used to purchase a pitching machine. Discussing the grant are Stacy McCartney (left), Defiance Moose Lodge and Yara Cullen, Defiance Fast-pitch Softball Board Member.
