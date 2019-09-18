The 40th anniversary of the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF) was celebrated Tuesday evening at Defiance Eagles Aerie 372. The evening kicked off with cocktails, followed by dinner and the annual business meeting, headed up by president Doug Shindler.
Shindler emphasized that DAF’s mission is to enhance, enrich, encourage and support the Defiance County community. He noted that the foundation’s most important function is to provide grant funding for building projects, programs and community initiatives.
The president shared that DAF awarded 75 special grants of $1,000 as part of the 40th anniversary celebration, which began as 40 grants of $1,000 each. During fiscal year 2018-19, the foundation awarded a total of $518,245 to 118 organizations in Defiance County.
The foundation helped facilitate the potential repurposing of the 1918 school on Arabella Street, in partnership with the Coressel Foundation. It also participated in the Ohio Women’s Open and facilitated Clothes for Kids in partnership with sponsors to help more than 200 children in Defiance County.
“It takes a team of people working together to make this all happen,” said Shindler.
Recognized as new trustees to serve three-year terms from 2019-22 were Katie Groff-Held, Paul Mallett, Marc Warncke and Jake Oberlin. Jim Williams has agreed to serve a second three-year term from 2019-22. Two retiring board members, Jim Rensi and Sam Strausbaugh, were recognized for their service.
Officers elected for a two-year term were Anne Murray, president; Ted Penner, vice president; Terry Melton, secretary; Bill Koester, treasurer; and Doug Shindler, past president.
Also recognized for their history with DAF were Randy Buchman, original founding board member; Leona Bailey, Gene Smart’s secretary at The State Bank who facilitated all of the foundation work through that office in the early years; Chuck Bailey, former treasurer; and Linda Brose, former DAF executive director.
“I want to thank Doug (Shindler) and the entire board of trustees for their vision and leadership this past year,” said DAF executive director Chris Yoder. “They are a great team to work with and are dedicated and committed to our mission of supporting Defiance County.”
Since DAF was organized, more than $5 million has been awarded in grant funding. Next year, the foundation plans to continue partnering with organizations including Defiance College and the United Way of Defiance County in offering education opportunities.
