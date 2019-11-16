• Defiance County

Diabetic Club:

The Defiance Area Diabetic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Tiffin Room at ProMedica Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance. The meeting topic will be: Holiday Eating "What's on your plate?"

Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bob at 418-782-7883.

Load comments