• Defiance County
Diabetic Club:
The Defiance Area Diabetic Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 25 in the Tiffin Room at ProMedica Regional Hospital, 1200 Ralston Ave., Defiance. The meeting topic will be: Holiday Eating "What's on your plate?"
Meetings are free and open to the public. For more information, contact Bob at 418-782-7883.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.