The Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce will host its annual awards banquet and meeting Sept. 12.
More than 50 companies will be recognized at the event, which also will feature live music by local musicians, as well as food and drinks.
The banquet is held annually to celebrate the successes of all membership companies with five or more years of operation in the greater Defiance area. Four awards will be given.
The Quality of Life Award recognizes the contributions an individual, business or organization provides to the community’s quality of life.
The Michael A. Schultz Leadership Award is given to an individual in the community who has exhibited exceptional leadership and dedicated their time and talents to the betterment of Defiance.
The 4 Under 40 Awards are intended for those who have distinguished themselves in their profession and/or career. It is meant to inspire young leaders in the community to excel and reach their full potential.
The Good Citizen Award is endowed by the Laurie and Mike McCann family and is presented to one of the area’s outstanding citizens. The recipient will have been a promoter of the Defiance area for at least 10 years, is active in volunteer positions in organizations that service Defiance County and has held a leadership position at a nonprofit or volunteer organization that is associated with at least one outstanding accomplishment in Defiance County.
Chamber members and members of the community are welcome to attend. For more information or for tickets, email marketing@defiancechamber.com or call 419-782-7946.
Tickets also can be purchased online at defiancechamber.com/awards-banquet.html or by visiting the Defiance Area Chamber of Commerce office, 325 Clinton St.
The deadline to register is Sept. 3.
