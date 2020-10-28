Legislation placing new restrictions on donation drop-off boxes was approved by Defiance City Council Tuesday night.
A related ordinance was one of four legislative items passed by council. Two of those concerned expenditures made possible by federal CARES Relief Act money (see related story).
Following a second amended reading, council approved an ordinance by a 4-2 vote that addresses the donation boxes in Section 1169.10 of the city code.
Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt supported the measure, as did Ward 2 Councilman John Hancock, Ward 3 Councilman Josh Mast and At-large Councilman Steve Waxler.
Two at-large council members, Jill Krutsch and Joe Eureste, were opposed. Each had expressed interest in a permitting system that had been on the table at a recent council meeting, before it was turned down.
Ward 4 Councilman Chris Engel was absent Tuesday, but previously had indicated his support for the measure as passed.
Among the provisions in the ordinance approved Tuesday:
"A. Drop-off boxes that are not collection facilities for recyclable materials are not permitted within the municipal boundaries.
"B. Effective Jan. 1, 2021, any drop-off box and its contents left on property that is not otherwise exempted ... shall be deemed abandoned property and may be removed and disposed of by the city at the expense of the owner. The city may pursue costs and expenses for such removal as a lien upon the property to be collected as other taxes in accordance with Section 715.261 of the Ohio Revised Code.
"C. ... an organization that is charitable, religious, educational, scientific, literary, public-safety oriented, dedicated to amateur sports competition, or dedicated to preventing the cruelty to children or animals may place up to three drop-off boxes on real property that the organization owns, leases or occupies and maintains a physical presence provided that the placement of the drop-off box complies with the screening requirements contained in Section 1177.06, the Municipal Fire Code contained in Chapter 1501" of the city's codified ordinances and the Ohio Fire Code.
Concern about the bins — placed at 20 different locations throughout Defiance — surfaced in recent weeks due to their sometimes messy condition. They provide residents with an option to deposit clothing donations, but when boxes fill up, materials are often stacked around them, producing an eyesore in some instances.
In other business Tuesday:
• Daniel Gray of AMVETS explained that the organization plans to hold a food giveaway for veterans and low-income persons from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 13 at AMVETS Post 1991, 1795 Spruce St. He told council that the effort is in conjunction with First Energy. According to Gray, participants do not have to leave their vehicle as the food will be loaded for them.
• council approved an ordinance allowing the sale of property on River Street — located along the Maumee River north of Baltimore Road — to the Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) for development. The city's impound lot is located on the property, but officials plan to use the proceeds from the sale ($20,000) to establish a fenced-in impound at a municipal property on Jackson Avenue.
• the CIC's outgoing director, Jerry Hayes, who will retire at year's end, introduced the new director (Erika Willitzer), who already is on board. Most recently, she was employed as the member service and economic development manager for the Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative in Paulding. "I'm very excited to work with you and serve you, and the citizens of Defiance County," Willitzer told council.
• Administrator Jeff Leonard detailed two recent city expenses that require council's knowledge, but not its approval — $19,990 to update sensors monitoring the city's wastewater stream and $17,997.50 for exchange server licensing to improve connectivity.
• council approved motions setting committee meetings of the whole at 5 p.m. Nov. 10 to discuss a list of streets proposed for repaving next year, and 5 p.m. Nov. 17 to review the proposed 2021 budget.
• Mast noted on behalf of the city shade street commission that 28 trees have been planted on city property this year. He complimented the city parks department for taking care of the trees.
• Waxler asked the administration to address a lot at Westwood Drive and Baltimore Road where vehicles have accumulated.
• McCann explained that former radio personality Rick Small will be back for a broadcast on Nov. 5 to promote the 10th annual Tiana's Wish live drive.
• Krutsch passed along thanks from resident Kenneth Adkins, 213 Seither Drive, for council's passage of legislation last week concerning low-speed vehicles, including golf carts.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.