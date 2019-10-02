DHS homecoming court
Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

Members of the 2019 Defiance High School fall homecoming court have been announced. Members of the court are, front row: freshman attendant Carmela Castaneda (left), sophomore attendant Grace Rittenour (center) and junior attendant Faith Nichols. Back row: senior queen candidates Grace Walter (left), Madelyn Ham (center) and Brenna Elston. Homecoming festivities are set for Friday at the football game, with the dance on Saturday.

Load comments