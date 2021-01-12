Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 is seeking the public’s help in returning military paperwork to veterans or their heirs.
According to Daniel Gray, first vice commander at the Defiance post, they have been ordered by the state and national organization to no longer keep DD214 military separation papers on file for members. This paperwork is required for membership for veterans, as well as for auxiliary members using their spouse’s paperwork. Since these forms include personal information, the fear of identity theft has brought about this change.
Gray said that the Defiance post has more than 2,000 DD214 forms on file, some from veterans as far back at World War I. If the veteran or their heirs do not claim their paperwork, Gray said they will have to shred them, but only after receiving written permission to do so.
According to Gray, the forms may be claimed by the veteran or an heir, such as spouse, child, grandchild, aunt, uncle, or even brother- or sister-in law. Those claiming forms will be asked a couple of basic questions to ensure they are a legitimate relative.
Anyone wishing to find out if their, or their relative’s, DD214 is on file at the Defiance AMVETS Post 1991 may call 419-782-2356. The caller will be asked to give the name of the veteran, as well as their own name and a contact phone number. Officials at the AMVETS will search for the paperwork and notify those inquiring if the paperwork is found.
