RAW gets donation
Tim Reynolds/C-N Photo

Tuesday evening the veterans at AMVETS Post 1991 in Defiance, presented a check for $3,074 to the Returning American Veterans (R.A.W.) group. The money will be used in their general fund to support veterans. Pictured here are from left: Jon Rohrs, Commander at Post 1991, Jamie “Squatch” Legacy, Vice President of R.A.W., Katrina Phillips, Pres. of the AmVets’ Ladies Aux., and Pres. of R.A.W., Todd Nemire.

