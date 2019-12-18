Healthy Heart

The city of Defiance recently was recognized in Findlay by the American Heart Association with a Heart Healthy Community Distinction. Pictured with the award are, from left: Rachelle Kuhn, health promotion coordinator for Defiance County Health Department; Defiance County Health Commissioner Jamie Gerken; Defiance Mayor McCann; and Kerri Rose-Rochelle, community and development director for the American Heart Association.

 Photo courtesy of the city of Defiance

FINDLAY — For the first time ever, the Northwest Ohio Division of the American Heart Association (AHA) recognized communities throughout the region that have made citizen health a priority by establishing policies and encouraging activities that create a culture of health and align with the organization’s mission.

The city of Defiance was among three communities which received this distinction in its inaugural year during a ceremony in Findlay last week. The other two were Findlay and Gibsonburg.

The Heart Healthy Community Distinction program recognizes communities in northwest Ohio which are focused on creating a healthy place to live, work, play and pray. The organization’s mission “to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives.”

“As we worked with volunteers, companies and hospital systems in communities around northwest Ohio to implement the American Heart Association mission initiatives, it became very apparent that there are communities here that are very dedicated to improving the health and wellness of its citizens,” said Kerri Rochelle, AHA development director. “They put collective efforts into encouraging a culture of health. When community stakeholders make health and wellness a priority, it creates a solid foundation to further the American Heart Association’s mission within that community. We wanted to formally recognize communities for their efforts and share their work as an example of a community’s role in health improvement for the whole region, state and nation.”

Municipalities in the counties serviced by the Northwest Ohio Division of the American Heart Association (Allen, Defiance, Erie, Fulton, Hancock Henry, Huron, Lucas, Ottawa, Paulding, Putnam, Sandusky, Seneca, Van Wert, Williams, Wood and Wyandot) were eligible and invited to apply to receive the designation in July. The application process allowed communities to highlight and showcase what health and wellness efforts are happening locally and the AHA selected communities whose efforts aligned with the organization’s mission.

