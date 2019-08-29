Contractor J&N Builders of Defiance has been working on a project to permanently close several downtown east-west alleys to vehicle traffic. Here, a crew works on freshly poured cement in the 400 block of Clinton Street Wednesday morning. The project includes extending curbs and stamped concrete across four Clinton Street alleys — one each in the 200 and 400 blocks, and two in the 300 block — thus blocking vehicular traffic from entering them. The project is part of the city’s initiative in recent years to increase pedestrian walking opportunities in the downtown. The contract cost is $25,064.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.