Contractor J&N Builders of Defiance has been working on a project to permanently close several downtown east-west alleys to vehicle traffic. Here, a crew works on freshly poured cement in the 400 block of Clinton Street Wednesday morning. The project includes extending curbs and stamped concrete across four Clinton Street alleys — one each in the 200 and 400 blocks, and two in the 300 block — thus blocking vehicular traffic from entering them. The project is part of the city’s initiative in recent years to increase pedestrian walking opportunities in the downtown. The contract cost is $25,064.

Load comments