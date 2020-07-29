A citizen’s opposition to a plan offered by Mayor Mike McCann’s administration to change downtown traffic and parking patterns prompted additional discussion of the topic during city council’s meeting Tuesday night.
Concerns about the administration’s push for a “road diet” in the downtown — an idea revolving around proposals to build a bicycle path and tighten the vehicle traffic flow there — brought the matter forward Tuesday.
This occurred after council handled its legislative agenda, in the slot reserved for citizen input. In-person input from the public has been prohibited by council during the coronavirus situation, but electronic correspondence has been encouraged recently.
Resident Don Keeterle, 589 Briarheath Drive, was one citizen exercising this option. His note was read by Ward 3 Councilman Joshua Mast.
Keeterle expressed concern for the possible parking change downtown, noting the difficulty for the elderly now in accessing downtown businesses.
“We paid to provide some very nice bicycle trails already,” wrote Keeterle. “We don’t need any bicycle trails in the downtown area. How many accidents do you think that will provide? ... I hope the citizens of Defiance will defeat this issue.”
McCann countered that the proposal presented to council on June 23 was poorly explained. The presentation was made by the firm Mannik & Smith Group, Maumee, and noted the basics of the plan, known as “Destination Defiance.”
“I’ll apologize,” he said. “I don’t think we did our best job of presenting that to council a few weeks ago. When we did, the graphics were poor. You couldn’t really see what we were proposing.”
The plan includes reducing Clinton Street’s lanes between Second Street and Triangle Park reduced to three — a northbound lane, a southbound lane and a center turn lane. The freed up space would be used for a bicycle lane and buffer zone.
The 100 and 200 blocks — between Second Street and the Maumee River — would remain four lanes, but parking on Clinton Street would be eliminated to make room for the bicycle lane and buffer zone. This parking loss might be compensated by establishing more spaces on side streets, according to the proposal.
The construction cost is $455,940, and would be covered by an Ohio Department of Transportation grant. The entire project cost, including engineering, is $592,722.
McCann wants more time to explain the initiative during public sessions. At least one has been held with downtown property owners already; a second had been planned this week, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus situation.
He suggested tabling the topic until the city can have face-to-face public meetings to provide more details about the proposal.
In making the case for the proposal, city officials are pushing the idea of making the downtown a “destination” — thus the name for the initiative — as well as making it more safe by slowing traffic down. McCann noted that a pedestrian/vehicle accident occurred just Tuesday at East Second and Clinton streets in which no one was seriously injured.
Too, he and city officials believe they can create alternative parking downtown.
“We had a presentation on a Tuesday night (June 23) that went all of about 15-20 minutes, and then suddenly we hear a backlash from it,” said City Administrator Jeff Leonard. “And I think that what we’re saying administratively is we’re fine on pulling a project if that’s what this community wants. I think what we’re not fine with — we haven’t really had discussions or put anything out there.”
And At-large Councilman Jill Krutsch noted that there appears to be support among the business community.
“I know there were a few that were against,” she said. “But there were a lot that were for ... .”
But At-large Steve Waxler said downtown business owners need to have some reason to bring people downtown. Most close at 5 p.m., he said.
“So the merchants downtown need to get together and figure out what they’re going to do to create something for these people to want to go downtown,” Waxler said.
Meanwhile, Ward 1 Councilman Steve Corbitt told the administration that if a proposal is brought to council now he would vote no because his constituents have responded negatively to the idea.
“I hope that you have the opportunity to present your proposals and ideas, and people are willing to listen,” he said. “Right now, if I was pushed into the corner, I would have to say I can’t support it because that’s what my constituents are saying. But I understand this is process that we need to go through and I look forward to learning.”
“You won’t be pushed into a corner,” responded McCann. “I’m not saying you’ll never see the legislation, but you won’t see the legislation until we have the opportunity to communicate it in many different ways to the community.”
At-large Councilman Joe Eureste said he has some questions on topics not addressed in last month’s presentation to council.
“One of the ones that basically stick out in my mind is dealing with truck traffic and the rationale behind it — pros and cons — based on a lot of the history that we’ve had with truck traffic studies and how we would incorporate that into this diet,” said Eureste, adding that he would present his thoughts to McCann in the future before a council vote is had.
