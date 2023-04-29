The Defiance Public Library Comic Convention (DefCom8) will be held May 6 at Defiance’s Northtowne Mall from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
The free family event has grown over the years and is being held for the eighth time.
Taryn Lawson, communications coordinator for Defiance Public Library System (DPLS), noted that when the event started there were only around 150 attendees and five vendors. However, a lot has changed from DefCom1 to DefCom8. Last year saw over 700 attendees, and this year’s event will boast more than 40 vendors.
The DefCom event is held as a way to celebrate the love of fandoms and give the community something fun to do while also celebrating local artists, said both Cara Bolley, DPLS’ emerging-technologies librarian, and Lawson.
Because of the often very warm weather in the summer, the event has been moved from June — when it was held last year — to April to avoid overheating visitors.
In comments to The Crescent-News, Lawson made sure to thank and highlight the sponsors of DefCom8, Northtowne Mall, the Friends of Defiance Public Library, who are paying the event’s cost, and Twofors Emporium, which provided donated prizes to DefCom8.
The cosplay contest, held every year, will return for DefCom8. DPLS welcomes everyone to come in their favorite cosplay and have fun, said Lawson, even those not participating in the contest.
DefCom8 will feature many returning vendors as well as several new ones, with art varying from traditional comic art, stained glass, and even cookies there will be a lot to see. Participating vendors as well as events through the day will include:
• Kdog’s Arcade: which appeared at last year’s event.
• Scott Conley: He is bringing his mystery machine van, also featured at DefCom7.
• Midwest R2 Builders Club: R2-D2 as well as the various parts and tools used to build and maintain the droids of Star Wars.
• The 501st Legion: bad guys doing good are a group of movie-accurate Star Wars costumers.
• a Japaneses outreach initiative booth with Satoyo Tachio from the University of Findlay’s Mazza Museum at 1:30 p.m.: This will feature a demonstration on how to make matcha tea and an event known as Edamame Champ where participants will create a picture using soybeans. The winner of Edamame Champ will be nominated to go onto the national level.
• a children’s activity zone.
• Card and Board: The Defiance business will hold a demonstration of how to play and get into Magic the Gathering, Pokemon and DnD products.
The Friends of Johnson Memorial Library will be selling food and drinks.
Lawson noted that the marketing budget for the event has increased by 25% for this year’s event and they’ve reached out to many vendors within an hour’s drive or so. Persons from all the surrounding communities are invited and encouraged to attend.
“Learn where to get your cool unique art ...,” said Lawson, adding that “we really appreciate everybody who helps.”
