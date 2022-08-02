Defiance’s Northtowne Mall came alive for Def-Com 7, a “mini-con” organized by the libraries of DPLS (Defiance Public Library System) on Saturday.
The event took place throughout the mall from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Comic/Cosplay conventions are well-known for their vendor halls and artist alleys. At Def-Com 7, vendors and artists came together to provide this experience to the local community.
Tables were lined up from Dunham’s to Maurice’s with original art, fandom memorabilia from stickers to prop guns and baked goods crafted into familiar favorites like Disney princesses or chocolate frogs.
There were many photo-op stations featuring special guests like the 501st Legion of the Ohio Garrison, who are part of an international Star Wars costuming organization made up of volunteers who give back to charities and community organizations.
The Legion, also known as “Vader’s Fist,” had some Imperial favorites like Boba Fett present, but also a carbon-frozen Han Solo and Chewie, his Wookiee co-pilot.
Across from this photo station, the Midwest R2 Builders Club had an array of life-size droids people could interact with. R2-D2, C-3PO, and BB-8 were just a few of the well-known droids built by the club and present.
Another guest at the convention was Scooby-Doo and a life-size Mystery Machine van. People could pose with Scooby by the bright blue, green, orange-flowered vehicle and even get a glimpse of a scared Shaggy in the back window.
Some other activities con-goers could do was a Scooby-Doo “Good Guys & Villains” scavenger hunt, in which they had to find hidden characters and villains scattered throughout the mall for a prize.
A popular recreational spot at the convention was definitely the arcade set-up provided by KDogs Arcade. There were multiple Japanese arcade machines stationed to create an Asian gaming lounge area. There, children and adults alike played up-beat rhythm games like ProjectDIVA, a Vocaloid game that is fairly popular in Asian markets and gaming communities. There were also racing games and a Dance Dance Revolution-esque station.
The Defiance Public Library had a table as well, where it provided some crafts for guests. People could create their own super hero masks, comic strips and monster slime. There were hero training booklets and coloring pages as well children could have.
The afternoon wrapped up with the cosplay competition, where children of all ages came up on the stage by the fountain and told the crowd a little bit about their character and why they chose to cosplay as them. It seemed popular favorites were characters from My Hero Academia and Demon Slayer, Japanese animes, since several children dressed up as characters from the shows.
There was also original characters showed off on stage like dinosaur hunters and pirates, Magic: The Gathering, Tatsu the “Immortal Dragon,” Stranger Things’ Dustin Henderson, Jack Sparrow, Bayonetta, League of Legends’ Jinx, the Heathers, the Queen of Hearts, Spider-man, Stan Lee and many more.
Defiance Public Library associate, Sydni Weigle, shared, “It was fun and it was neat to see a lot of local artists get some recognition. I heard that a lot of the vendors made out well, so that’s great to hear.”
More photos of the event, are posted online on The Crescent-News website.
