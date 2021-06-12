The Defiance Public Library System, and 4KD Crick Brewery, presented DEF-COM 5.5, a mini-comicon on Saturday at the brewery, located at 211 Carpenter Road in Defiance.

The free event featured artists, vendors, a cosplay contest and live music by Samuel Dell. Many attendees dressed up like their favorite comic book, graphic novel or science fiction characters.

