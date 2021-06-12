The Defiance Public Library System, and 4KD Crick Brewery, presented DEF-COM 5.5, a mini-comicon on Saturday at the brewery, located at 211 Carpenter Road in Defiance.
The free event featured artists, vendors, a cosplay contest and live music by Samuel Dell. Many attendees dressed up like their favorite comic book, graphic novel or science fiction characters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.