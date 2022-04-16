Decorating eggs predates Easter, however, Easter eggs can be dated back at least to the year, 1290, with King Edward I of England, according to an article entitled “Why do we decorate Easter eggs, anyway?” by Tracy Sealinger for thekitchen.com.
Though most people buy plastic eggs or dye hard boiled eggs with kits from the store and food coloring there are many more traditions that exists around the world, according to Sealinger.
• “Some stories include the Virgin Mary bringing a basket of eggs to the soldiers guarding Jesus, with her tears staining the eggs red,” she noted.
• “Among Christians, Eastern Orthodox were probably the first to color eggs, often draining them of yolk and painting them that symbolic red.”
• “In Germany, people began to paint eggs green the day before Good Friday and hang them on trees.”
• egg dying kits where first invented in New Jersey back in the 1800’s, according to Sealinger.
Other Easter egg traditions also include advanced decorating and games. In an article entitled “How did Easter Eggs Become a Tradition?” by Sorcha McCrory for scandinaviastandard.com. She noted that:
• Easter eggs coming from a bunny is part of 17th century German folklore.
• Easter eggs can also “symbolize Jesus’ resurrection. The hard shell is the tomb and the baby chick inside is Jesus.”
• Easter egg rolls games — (such as the famous White House event) — can represent the tombstone rolling away from Christ’s tomb, McCrory also noted.
• “the modern chocolate Easter egg was first made by Cadbury’s in 1875, two years after the first chocolate egg was ideated by J.S. Fry & Sons of England.”
• “the Victorians gave cardboard and satin covered eggs at Easter, filled with gifts and chocolates.”
• one of the most expensive Easter eggs ever made are the legendary “jeweled creations of Carl Fabergé, made during the 19th century for the Russian czar and czarina.”
One of the most advanced Easter egg decorating styles belongs to Eastern Europe in the form of Ukrainian eggs — as they are known in the United States — but belong to that regain of Eastern Europe in general. A local woman Marjorie Castanien has been doing this form of egg decorating as a hobby for 35 years. She walked this reporter through the steps of making Ukrainian eggs.
• she said to choose a smooth egg, fresh are best but store eggs are also fine, just look at them and choose the smoothest ones.
• this form of Easter egg decorating relays on on drawing the designs onto the egg with beeswax that is applied with a tool heated over a candle. Precision in drawing the wax grid is key, every section of the egg should be divided into perfectly equal sections.
• the beeswax protects whatever is underneath it, once a design is drawn in wax the egg is placed in a dye bath and once removed the egg is wiped clean of the excess dye. More designs are added and the egg is placed in a different color dye with the process repeating until the desired design is finished.
• the egg is then held over a warm source, sometimes a flame, to melt the wax which is then rubbed off with a cloth which reveals the multi colored design that was under the protective wax. And leaves the egg with a shiny finish with the wax having been rubbed off and over the surface when revealing the design.
• in Ukrainian the eggs are referred to as “pysanky,” taken from the word meaning “to write” in that language, Castanien noted.
