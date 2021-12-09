• Defiance County
Gingerbread house:
Defiance Public Library will host an evening of fund and creativity from 4-6 p.m. Dec. 14 for an event geared toward ages 5-11. Participants will be able to decorate their own mini gingerbread house with assorted sweets. No registration is required.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.