Work continued Monday on the new industrial speculation building on Defiance's Elliott Road. Defiance County's top economic development official announced Monday that DECKED will occupy the building by expanding its existing operations next door.
An expansion of a local manufacturer will fill the new industrial speculation building going up on Defiance’s Elliott Road.
Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation Executive Director Erika Willitzer shared the news with county commissioners during their Monday meeting. Willitzer was on hand for her regular monthly update to commissioners.
Commissioners also discussed recent activity at the county landfill and plans to bid out two bridge replacement projects (see related story on page A2).
According to Willitzer, DECKED will occupy the new building which is being constructed by Fort Winchester Investment Partners, LLC, led by Defiance business owner Bryan Keller.
DECKED has been operating a manufacturing facility next to the new building on Elliott Road for the past several years. That too was a speculation building offered by Fort Winchester as a way to attract an industrial customer to Defiance.
Willitzer told commissioners that an incentive package will be proposed to Defiance City Council tonight for the DECKED expansion which is expected to create 36 new jobs by 2026. (Council’s agenda tonight includes a resolution supporting a tax abatement package between commissioners and Fort Winchester Investment Partners.)
The incentive proposes a 60% abatement of new property taxes on the company’s real estate taxes ($7.24 million). Although this amount would not require approval from the affected school districts — Northeastern and Four County Career Center — Willitzer said they have been made aware of developments.
Too, she said, Keller plans to make a donation to both school districts. Typically, donations are made as part of tax incentive agreements that involve higher percentage tax abatements as required.
In all, the investment calls for a $26.5 million investment, according to Willitzer.
In another matter, she also informed commissioners about the CIC’s proposed second-chance program for persons coming out of prison.
She plans to observe a similar program during an event in Lucas County on Feb. 1. The Defiance County program, Willitzer explained, may be modeled after that initiative.
Such a program, she said, “has helped eliminate barriers for people to get back in the workforce.”
Later, Willitzer met with commissioners in executive session to discuss economic development.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.