NAPOLEON — The concrete deck pour for the southern half of the new Maumee River bridge crossing here is expected to begin as early as next week.
That’s the word from the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), which is overseeing construction of the structure in two locations — Riverview Avenue at Industrial Drive on the Maumee’s north bank and at Ohio 110 on the south bank.
The pour will take place on the south half of the bridge as the northern half was built last year and its deck was poured in September.
Although Monday’s deck pour will give the bridge a more completed appearance, the structure isn’t expected to open until 2022.
One of the remaining tasks is to build a traffic roundabout at Riverview and Industrial drives. ODOT reiterated in its weekly maintenance report Friday that this project will begin on June 1 and require a closure of approximately 45 days.
The new roundabout there is expected to open in mid-July, according to ODOT. A roundabout also was built last year on Ohio 110 to tie in the bridge’s south side, and is in operation.
The bridge project’s general contractor is Vernon Nagel Inc., Napoleon, and the cost is $10.3 million.
