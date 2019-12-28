Dec. 2
Following a special ceremony — which included the first “official crossing” by the winner of a recent raffle — Defiance’s new Clinton Street bridge opened to the motoring public around 4 p.m.
The new Purple Heart Bridge — so-named for veterans wounded in the service of our country — was built by Great Lakes Construction Co. of Medina County during the past nine-plus months at a cost of $8.3 million, an expense picked up by the state. The old bridge closed in late February, and was removed shortly thereafter.
A few items — such as work along East River Drive and Fort Street — remain, but all four bridge lanes are open to travel.
The event, presided over by Mayor Mike McCann in a tent on Fort Street along the Maumee River’s south bank, included comments by several top officials, including Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks.
Following a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Purple Heart recipients and veterans crossed from south to north on the bridge. They were followed by Paul Gearing and passenger Jackie Hammersmith Jones, who were the first to cross the bridge officially, coming from the north in a 1932 Ford Deuce after winning the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s raffle.
A special crossing also was allowed for 104-year-old Defiance resident Emily White.
Dec. 3
Defiance City Council approved legislation allowing acquisition of the former downtown high and junior high school during its meeting. According to the ordinance, the former school, football field, gymnasium and Triangle Park will be acquired from the school district for $1. The school board already has approved the transaction.
City officials planned to obtain the building to find a new use for the 1918 building, following an effort by the Save Our School Committee to keep it from being demolished.
•••
Founder’s Hall in Archbold hosted the second annual Giving Tuesday event. This year’s total was $1.9 million, including matching funds — a new record for the fundraiser.
Shari Beck, a financial consultant at Everence Financial, had a plan last year for hosting a fundraiser to raise money for local 501(c)3 organizations in good standing and churches that help those in need in northwest Ohio.
Dec. 5
The Defiance County Historical Society’s request for a proposed ballot issue to fund AuGlaize Village was sent to county commissioners.
The organization sent the letter following its Nov. 14 board meeting, when incoming president Trish Speiser mentioned the possibility of a 0.25-mill, dedicated property tax levy for maintenance and operation of AuGlaize Village. The commissioners turned down the option.
Dec. 14
Fundraising efforts of the family of fallen Williams County soldier Brandon Kreischer brought Wreaths across America to the Evansport Cemetery. Kreischer, who was killed in action in Afghanistan July 29, 2019, is laid to rest in the rural Defiance County cemetery. The family held a fundraiser which raised $6,000. Part of those funds were used to send more than 20 care packages to Kreischer’s unit in Afghanistan as another way to honor him. The remaining funds purchased 225 wreaths for veterans in the Evansport Cemetery. Family members and volunteers spread across the cemetery to place the wreaths. Wreaths also were laid on headstones at Riverside Cemetery in Defiance, as well as numerous other cemeteries in northwest Ohio.
Dec. 16
Since making the decision to become a Leader in Me School in 2014, Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance has been working diligently to earn the highest distinction that Franklin Covey Education bestows on its schools ... Lighthouse status.
Principal Rose Reinhart, teachers and staff shared news with students that sent a cheer through the school, Holy Cross has been named the first private school in Ohio, and just the eighth private school in the nation, to become a Leader in Me Lighthouse School.
Dec. 24
The Defiance Public Library System Board of Trustees selected Cara Potter of Derry, N.H., as the new director of the Defiance Public Library System (DPLS). Potter was chosen by unanimous vote to head up the library system following a months-long national search for qualified candidates and extensive interview process.
Potter has served as the director of the Derry Public Library since 2014. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Miami University in Oxford, and her master’s degree in library science from Simmons College in Boston, Mass.
She was previously employed by Nashua Public Library in Nashua, N.H., as the music, art and media department supervisor, and held various positions at the Boston Public Library.
